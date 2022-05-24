UrduPoint.com

UK Police To Take No Action After Vieira 'kick' At Everton Fan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 24, 2022 | 06:49 PM

UK police to take no action after Vieira 'kick' at Everton fan

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not face any police action after he appeared to kick out at a fan following his team's recent match at Everton

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not face any police action after he appeared to kick out at a fan following his team's recent match at Everton.

Merseyside Police said last week they were looking into an "altercation" on the pitch after Everton secured their Premier League status by beating Palace 3-2.

"We worked with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV (security camera) footage and spoke to witnesses," the force said in a statement on Monday.

"Officers have spoken to both men involved and the opportunity to make a formal complaint or support a prosecution was declined."

Related Topics

Police All Premier League

Recent Stories

Imran Khan vows to take out out historic processio ..

Imran Khan vows to take out out historic procession

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Personality growth in current environm ..

Seminar on 'Personality growth in current environment' organised at Isra Univers ..

29 seconds ago
 Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital J ..

Digital Publishers Condemn Harassment of Digital Journalists

20 minutes ago
 12 held with narcotics, weapons seized

12 held with narcotics, weapons seized

32 seconds ago
 Commissioner says efforts for bringing reforms at ..

Commissioner says efforts for bringing reforms at educational sector in full swi ..

33 seconds ago
 Irfan Siddiqui for action on defamatory campaign a ..

Irfan Siddiqui for action on defamatory campaign against him

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.