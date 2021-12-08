UK Prime Minister Announces Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that no government ministers or officials will attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, but that UK athletes will be competing in the major sporting event

"There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

No ministers are expected to attend and no officials," Johnson told Parliament when asked if London would follow the lead of the US, Australia and Lithuania by having a full diplomatic boycott of the games scheduled for February over alleged human rights violations by the Chinese government.

The prime minister stressed that he does not support sporting boycotts, meaning that UK athletes will be allow to attend the event.