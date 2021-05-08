UrduPoint.com
UK, UEFA Discuss Relocating Champions League Final From Turkey - Transport Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:44 AM

The English Football Association is in talks with the UEFA about possible relocation of the Champions League final from Istanbul to England after Turkey was included in the UK government's COVID-19 red list, UK Secretary of State for Transport said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The English Football Association is in talks with the UEFA about possible relocation of the Champions League final from Istanbul to England after Turkey was included in the UK government's COVID-19 red list, UK Secretary of State for Transport said on Friday.

"We are having to be cautious about this. I'm afraid we're having to put Turkey on the red list and it will have ramifications. Fans should not travel to Turkey. The FA are in discussions with Uefa already on this and we are very open to hosting the final," Grant Schapps was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Over 30 countries were so far placed on London's red list. Only UK and Irish residents are allowed entry from the red-listed countries, provided they pay in advance for COVID-19 tests and a 10-day quarantine in a hotel designated by the government.

The UEFA is currently considering the proposal, according to the report.

The 2020-2021 Champions League final was scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 29. The match will feature two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Istanbul was supposed to host last year's finals, but the right was passed over to Lisbon due to the pandemic.

