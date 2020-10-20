UrduPoint.com
UK, US Claims On Russia's Role In Hacker Attacks Groundless - Foreign Ministry Source

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Statements by Washington and London about the involvement of Russian hackers in cyberattacks targeting officials and entities organizing Tokyo Olympics, among other large events, are groundless and are addressed to the internal audience, a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US Justice Department said that six Russian nationals were allegedly engaged in a hacking operation that targeted the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, among other notable events that occurred abroad, through malicious software, including NotPetya.

Apart from that, the UK Foreign Office claimed that Russia's GRU also allegedly planned a hacking operation targeting the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games before they were postponed.

"Such statements are already annoying to comment on. The lack of evidence and senselessness of the actions attributed to Russia are typical," the source said.

According to the source, these statements aim at creating anti-Russian sentiments and are addressed to the internal audience within the context of the upcoming presidential election in the United States.

