MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) welcomes the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision on Russia and sees the move as the "only possible outcome" amid Russia's alleged violations of the anti-doping regulations, UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) ruled to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after accusing Moscow of manipulating laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators. It also declared the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

"We welcome today's decision to declare RUSADA non-compliant, and the decisive action by WADA's ... ExCo to impose four-year sanctions on Russian athletes and support personnel. This was the only possible outcome that the WADA ExCo could take to reassure athletes and the public and continue the task of seeking justice for those cheated by Russian athletes," Sapstead said, as quoted in the UKAD's press release.

Sapstead also noted that if the RUSADA decided to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, this should be done "with minimal delay, especially in light of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo."