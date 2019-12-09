UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UKAD Welcomes WADA's Decision On Russia - Chief Executive

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:24 PM

UKAD Welcomes WADA's Decision on Russia - Chief Executive

The UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) welcomes the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision on Russia and sees the move as the "only possible outcome" amid Russia's alleged violations of the anti-doping regulations, UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) welcomes the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision on Russia and sees the move as the "only possible outcome" amid Russia's alleged violations of the anti-doping regulations, UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) ruled to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after accusing Moscow of manipulating laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators. It also declared the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

"We welcome today's decision to declare RUSADA non-compliant, and the decisive action by WADA's ... ExCo to impose four-year sanctions on Russian athletes and support personnel. This was the only possible outcome that the WADA ExCo could take to reassure athletes and the public and continue the task of seeking justice for those cheated by Russian athletes," Sapstead said, as quoted in the UKAD's press release.

Sapstead also noted that if the RUSADA decided to appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, this should be done "with minimal delay, especially in light of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo."

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Tokyo United Kingdom Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

2 minutes ago

11th UVAS Convocation on 12th December

5 minutes ago

Doctors recommend Nawaz Sharif to go to the US for ..

7 minutes ago

England women beat Pakistan women by 75 runs

10 minutes ago

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

26 minutes ago

UAE joins Women, Peace and Security Chiefs of Defe ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.