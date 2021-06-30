Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in extra time to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Artem Dovbyk scored in the 121st minute as Ukraine beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to book a quarter-final tie with England at Euro 2020.

Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine ahead on 27 minutes in Glasgow but Emil Forsberg equalised for Sweden before half-time with his fourth goal of the tournament.

Marcus Danielson was sent off for Sweden in extra time before Dovbyk headed in a Zinchenko cross in stoppage time to send Ukraine through to face England in Rome on July 3.