UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Beat Sweden 2-1 In Extra Time To Reach Euro 2020 Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in extra time to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Artem Dovbyk scored in the 121st minute as Ukraine beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to book a quarter-final tie with England at Euro 2020.

Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine ahead on 27 minutes in Glasgow but Emil Forsberg equalised for Sweden before half-time with his fourth goal of the tournament.

Marcus Danielson was sent off for Sweden in extra time before Dovbyk headed in a Zinchenko cross in stoppage time to send Ukraine through to face England in Rome on July 3.

Related Topics

Ukraine Rome Glasgow Sweden Euro July 2020

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

7 hours ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

8 hours ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

9 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

8 hours ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

8 hours ago

Japan Seeks Global Assistance in Resolving Pyongya ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.