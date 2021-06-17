UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Claim Crucial Euro 2020 Win Over North Macedonia

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:32 PM

Ukraine edged out North Macedonia 2-1 in Bucharest on Thursday to give their hopes of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020 a boost

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Ukraine edged out North Macedonia 2-1 in Bucharest on Thursday to give their hopes of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020 a boost.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk both scored their second goals of the tournament, having also netted in the 3-2 loss to the Netherlands, to put Andriy Shevchenko's side in control at half-time.

Ezgjan Alioski pulled one back in the 57th minute on the rebound after seeing his penalty saved, but Ukraine held on despite Ruslan Malinovskyi's own miss from the spot to move level on points with Austria and the Dutch in Group C.

