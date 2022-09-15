Ukraine Football Association Demands Russia Be Banned From EURO 2024 Draw

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has sent appeals to the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) with demands to ban Russia from participation in the selection draw for the EURO 2024, UAF president Andriy Pavelko said.

"We are also currently making efforts at the UEFA level, the purpose of which is to prevent Russia from participating in the EURO 2024 selection draw, which is scheduled to take place on October 9 in Frankfurt am Main," Pavelko said.

UAF has also sent appeals to FIFA and UEFA to cancel the friendly game between the national teams of Russia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, scheduled for November.

Pavelko stated that UAF will send similar appeals concerning the planned friendly match between Russian and Serbian women's teams.

In early May, the UEFA Executive Committee suspended all Russian clubs and national teams from participating in international tournaments under the auspices of the organization for the 2022-2023 season due to events in Ukraine. The Russian national team is excluded from the new season of the League of Nations and will consequently lose its place in Division B.