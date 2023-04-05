Ukraine Remains Candidate to Host 2030 FIFA World Cup - Portuguese President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Ukraine still maintains its application to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup along with Spain, Portugal and Morocco, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa said on Wednesday.

On March 10, The Athletic news portal expressed concerns that Ukraine would have likely been replaced by Morocco that submitted its bid in the beginning of March due to its complicated current situation and amid the corruption scandal in which the Ukrainian Football Association Head Andriy Pavelko has been arrested over allegations of fraud and money laundering.

"Together with Spain, Morocco and Ukraine we strive to organize the 2030 FIFA World Cup. This will be the first world cup to bring two shores of the Mediterranean together, to unite two continents through sport," the Record news outlet reported Costa as saying.

Along with Poland, Ukraine hosted the UEFA Euro 2012 championship. Spain organized the FIFA World Cup in 1982. Ukraine, Portugal and Morocco have never hosted a FIFA World Cup.