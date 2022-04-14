UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's 2022 World Cup Play-off With Scotland On June 1: FIFA

Ukraine's 2022 World Cup play-off with Scotland rearranged following the Russian invasion will take place on June 1, world governing body FIFA announced on Thursday

The winners of the match at Hampden Park in Glasgow will play Wales on June 5 in Cardiff for a spot at this year's finals in Qatar.

FIFA had postponed the original match date of March 24 at the request of Ukraine with the support of Wales, Scotland and Austria, who the Welsh eventually beat in their play-off.

That same day FIFA also announced that Poland, who were due to face Russia in their play-off, had received a bye and would face the winner of Sweden v Czech Republic on March 29.

Poland ultimately qualified for the finals beating Sweden.

Russia had been expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions "until further notice" by FIFA and UEFA.

The World Cup finals take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

