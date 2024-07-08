Open Menu

Ukraine's Mahuchikh Sets New World Women's High Jump Record

Muhammad Rameez Published July 08, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Ukraine's Mahuchikh sets new world women's high jump record

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh gave herself the perfect pre-Olympic tonic by setting a new world record in the women's high jump at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Sunday.

Just three weeks out from the Paris Games, reigning world champion Mahuchikh set a new best of 2.10 metres.

That mark beat by 1cm the previous record set by Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987, one of track and field's longest-standing.

Mahuchikh had entered the competition at 1.92m and despite three failures on her way to clearing 2.03, then passed at 2.05m.

One jittery failure at 2.07 was swiftly followed by a successful attempt, before she cleared 2.10m at the first time of asking to rapturous applause from the crowd at the Stade Charlety in southern Paris.

She sprinted arms held aloft in triumph to embrace her coaching team.

Her record-setting feat will see Mahuchikh, who fled the Russian bombardment of her native city of Dnipro in February 2022, return to the French capital as one of the nailed-on stars for the Games.

The 22-year-old claimed world gold in Budapest last year after claiming silver in Eugene, losing to Australian Eleanor Patterson on countback, the same result she achieved in Doha in 2019.

Because of the war, the Ukrainian had to make a six-day car journey to Belgrade in 2022 where she added the world indoor high jump title to those two world silvers and Olympic bronze she had already collected. This season also saw Mahuchikh claim world indoor silver in Glasgow in March.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Car Paris Budapest Rome Doha Belgrade Same Glasgow Eugene Bulgaria February March Women Sunday 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

17 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

1 day ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

1 day ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

1 day ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

1 day ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

1 day ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

1 day ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

1 day ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

1 day ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports