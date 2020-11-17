Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Ukraine's Nations League match against Switzerland has been cancelled, the Ukrainian football association said on Tuesday after six of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The association said in a statement that the match "cannot take place" after Swiss health authorities made the decision "to quarantine the entire delegation of the national team of Ukraine."Ukraine had been scheduled to play against Switzerland at 1945 GMT in Lucerne.