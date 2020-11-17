UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Nations League Match In Switzerland Cancelled Due To Virus

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Ukraine's Nations League match in Switzerland cancelled due to virus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Ukraine's Nations League match against Switzerland has been cancelled, the Ukrainian football association said on Tuesday after six of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The association said in a statement that the match "cannot take place" after Swiss health authorities made the decision "to quarantine the entire delegation of the national team of Ukraine."Ukraine had been scheduled to play against Switzerland at 1945 GMT in Lucerne.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Switzerland Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Online registrations open for 15th IDEX and NAVDEX ..

41 minutes ago

ADP launches ‘Safe Child City’

41 minutes ago

Taste Creative Center opened in Dubai

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

56 minutes ago

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

1 hour ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.