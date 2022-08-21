MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has defeated his British opponent Anthony Joshua, retaining the WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) heavyweight titles.

Usyk won the rematch with a 12-round split decision on Saturday night, at the Jeddah Superdome arena in Saudi Arabia.

In September of last year, Usyk won a boxing fight against Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, by unanimous decision.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian has 20 wins (13 by knockout) in the professional ring. Joshua, 32, has won 24 fights (22 by knockout) and suffered three losses.