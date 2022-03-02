UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Svitolina Downs Russia's Potapova At Monterrey WTA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Ukraine's Svitolina downs Russia's Potapova at Monterrey WTA

Monterrey, Mexico, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Ukrainian top seed Elina Svitolina blasted aside Anastasia Potapova at the WTA Monterrey tournament on Tuesday a day after threatening to boycott the game against her Russian opponent.

Svitolina said on Monday she would not play against players from Russian or Belarus -- unless they were competing under a neutral banner -- as a protest against Russia's invastion of her homeland.

However the prospect of Svitolina boycotting her first round game was erased earlier Tuesday when the ATP and WTA issued a statement effectively granting her wish.

That left world number 15 Svitolina free to Swat aside 20-year-old Potapova, ranked 81 in the world, with ease in a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Svitolina, who played in a yellow top and blue skirt, the colors of the Ukranian flag, thumped her chest repeatedly after wrapping up the win before shaking hands with Potapova.

"It's a very special atmosphere each time I play here, and especially today, it's a very special match and moment for me," Svitolina said.

"I'm in a very sad mood, but I'm happy that I'm here playing tennis." "I was just focused from the beginning. I was on a mission for my country."Svitolina is donating the entirety of her earnings in Monterrey to the Ukrainian military.

"It's a very special event, all the prize money I earn here is going to the Ukrainian army, so thank you so much for the support," she said.

Related Topics

Tennis Protest World Army Russia Swat Monterrey Belarus Money Event All From Top Sad

Recent Stories

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

8 hours ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

8 hours ago
 NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday ..

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

8 hours ago
 Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

8 hours ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

8 hours ago
 Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to ..

Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to Latvia

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>