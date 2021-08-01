UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Yaremchuk Joins Benfica For 17 Million Euros

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 01:00 AM

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk moved from Ghent to Benfica on Saturday in a deal worth 17 million ($20 million) Euros, the Portuguese giants announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract until 2026 with a release clause valued at 100 million euros.

Yaremchuk played at the European Championship this summer, scoring two goals in five games as Ukraine reached the quarter-finals where they lost 4-0 to England.

