Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh Wins Women's World High Jump Title

Muhammad Rameez Published August 28, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh earned her war-afflicted country its first gold medal of the World Athletics championships in Budapest when she won the women's high jump on Sunday.

Mahuchikh, who fled the Russian bombardment of her native city of Dnipro last year, managed a best of 2.01m for gold.

Defending champion Eleanor Patterson took silver with a best of 1.99m on countback from Australian teammate Nicola Olyslagers.

"I am so proud to win this gold for my country. I can't wait to go back and show this medal to my coach," said Mahuchikh.

The 21-year-old missed out on gold at last year's world championships in Eugene, losing to Patterson on countback.

Because of the war, the Ukrainian had to make a six-day car journey to Belgrade last year where she added the world indoor high jump title to the world silver and Olympic bronze she had already collected.

Mahuchikh's gold on Sunday was Ukraine's second medal of the championships after Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk claimed silver in the women's triple jump.

