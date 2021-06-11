UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Football Association Endorses Football Status Of Slogans On National Team Kit

Zeeshan Mehtab 27 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

Ukrainian Football Association Endorses Football Status of Slogans on National Team Kit

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) approved the official football status of the slogans "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to Heroes!," Andrii Pavelko, the association's president, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) approved the official football status of the slogans "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to Heroes!," Andrii Pavelko, the association's president, said on Friday.

"The Executive Committee approved the official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!' and 'Glory to Heroes!' that has been used for many years as a greeting for millions of our fans in the home country and the whole world. At all matches of our national teams!" Pavelko said in a message posted on Facebook.

The association, he said, has also made a decision that a big UAF logo - Ukraine's map with national coat of arms also known as the Tryzub in the middle - is allowed to be used at all UAF official events as well as national teams matches along with a small UAF logo in the form of Tryzub with the inscription "Ukraine.

"

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Association of Football presented the new national team kit for UEFA EURO 2020. The T-shirts have the inscriptions "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to Heroes!," used as official military greetings in the country, as well as the design element, which is a map of Ukraine including Crimea. On Tuesday, the Russian Football Union filed an appeal to the UEFA, claiming that Ukraine's shirt includes political messages.

On Thursday, the UEFA requested that the Ukrainian national football team removed the inscription "Glory to Heroes!" from its EURO 2020 jersey.

Related Topics

Football World Ukraine Russia Facebook Euro Sunday 2020 All From Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Budget FY2021-22: Opposition creates rumpus during ..

4 minutes ago

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents budget 202 ..

39 minutes ago

Lao gov't warns against complacency as COVID-19 po ..

7 minutes ago

SC directs KP government to issue advertisement fo ..

12 minutes ago

Australia reports says carbon tariffs a thread to ..

12 minutes ago

IHC reserves verdict on naval club case

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.