Ukrainian Football Association Endorses Football Status of Slogans on National Team Kit

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) approved the official football status of the slogans "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to Heroes!," Andrii Pavelko, the association's president, said on Friday.

"The Executive Committee approved the official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!' and 'Glory to Heroes!' that has been used for many years as a greeting for millions of our fans in the home country and the whole world. At all matches of our national teams!" Pavelko said in a message posted on Facebook.

The association, he said, has also made a decision that a big UAF logo - Ukraine's map with national coat of arms also known as the Tryzub in the middle - is allowed to be used at all UAF official events as well as national teams matches along with a small UAF logo in the form of Tryzub with the inscription "Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Association of Football presented the new national team kit for UEFA EURO 2020. The T-shirts have the inscriptions "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to Heroes!," used as official military greetings in the country, as well as the design element, which is a map of Ukraine including Crimea. On Tuesday, the Russian Football Union filed an appeal to the UEFA, claiming that Ukraine's shirt includes political messages.

On Thursday, the UEFA requested that the Ukrainian national football team removed the inscription "Glory to Heroes!" from its EURO 2020 jersey.