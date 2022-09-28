Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation Boycotts FIG Congress Due to Participation of Russia

The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation decided not to take part in the upcoming congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), as Russian and Belarusian delegations were allowed to participate in the event, Ukraine's federation said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation decided not to take part in the upcoming congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), as Russian and Belarusian delegations were allowed to participate in the event, Ukraine's federation said on Wednesday.

The FIG congress is scheduled to take place on November 11-12 in Istanbul. In July, the FIG said it could not organize the congress as planned in October in Norway due to the refusal of Norwegian authorities to host delegates from Russia and Belarus.

"The Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation reaffirms its position that not only athletes from Russia and Belarus, but also other officials representing these countries should be prohibited from participation in the events of the FIG," the federation said, adding that Ukraine will not take part in the upcoming congress in November.

In March, athletes from Russia and Belarus were banned by the FIG from competing in its competitions in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.