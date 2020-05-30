UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Match Postponed After Footballers Test Positive For Virus

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 07:29 PM

Ukrainian match postponed after footballers test positive for virus

The Ukrainian Premier League said on Saturday it had postponed one of its matches after several players tested positive for coronavirus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Ukrainian Premier League said on Saturday it had postponed one of its matches after several players tested positive for coronavirus.

The match between Karpaty Lviv and Mariupol was set to be played in the Western city of Lviv on Sunday as the season is restarting this weekend, in line with an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

But several Karpaty players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the Ukrainian top flight's governing body said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been infected, but the league said all of them "had been isolated".

The Ukrainian top division has nine rounds of matches left in the season.

All remaining fixtures will be held without supporters and all players and officials involved in the games are obliged to have their temperature taken before every match.

The country on Saturday reported a total of 23,204 coronavirus cases and 696 deaths.

Related Topics

Mariupol Sunday All Top Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says Opponents tried to kill her fath ..

50 seconds ago

WASA establishes 9 monsoon emergency camps

2 minutes ago

Fictitious anti-dengue measures will not be tolera ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC seeks provinces’ feedback on negative list ..

22 minutes ago

Money extortionist arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

20 arrested on gambling charges

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.