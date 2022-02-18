UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Olympic Bobsleigher Tests Positive For Steroids

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian bobsleigher Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Beijing Olympic Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday.

The ITA said in a statement that a sample taken on February 14 in Yanqing, site of the bobsleigh track, had contained dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone.

Hunko, 28, has been provisionally suspended.

She had finished 20th in monobob, a new event in the Olympic programme.

It was the third positive test at the Games and the second by a Ukrainian.

On Wednesday, the ITA announced that the Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska had tested positive to several prohibited substances, including mesterol, another anabolic steroid.

Iranian skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki was suspended on February 9 for the duration of the Games because an anabolic steroid appeared in an out-of-competition test taken on February 7 in Beijing.

The second week of the Games has been dominated by the doping case of star figure skater Kamila Valieva, but her positive test was on a sample taken at the Russian Championships in DecemberThe Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that she could continue to skate in the Olympics.

On Thursday the 15-year-old Russian fell several times in her free skate to drop to fourth in the final results.

