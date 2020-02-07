Ukrainian skiers dominated the proceedings of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup as they clinched all medals of slalom category at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Ukrainian skiers dominated the proceedings of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup as they clinched all medals of slalom category at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort on Friday.

Vitalii Aib, who secured first position earned gold medal, whereas Nazariy Petruk and Mykola Dichuk finished second and third to claim silver and bronze medals respectively, said a press release issued here by Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In the ladies event of same category, Pakistan's Khushim Sahiba was matchless once again. After winning two consecutive gold medals in giant slalom races, she proved her class in the slalom category to end at the top. Her compatriot Umama Wali finished second to clinch silver. Elvira Zakrayeva remained third to win bronze medal.

Besides FIS races, National Ski Championship was also played at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

In the slalom event, winter Olympian Mohammad Karim of PAF claimed gold medal, whereas Mir Nawaz of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts won silver medal. Third on the finish line was Liaquat Ali of PAF.

In the giant slalom category, Mohammad Karim again outclassed his opponents and earned the gold medal. Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts won silver and bronze medal as Mir Nawaz and Zahid Abbas finished the race on second and third position, respectively.

Under the patronage of PAF, the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan is eagerly striving for the promotion of winter sports and soft image projection of the country. Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country.