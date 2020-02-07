UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Skiers Dominate Slalom Event Of CAS Karakoram Int'l Alpine Ski Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:21 PM

Ukrainian skiers dominate slalom event of CAS Karakoram Int'l Alpine Ski Cup

Ukrainian skiers dominated the proceedings of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup as they clinched all medals of slalom category at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Ukrainian skiers dominated the proceedings of the 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup as they clinched all medals of slalom category at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort on Friday.

Vitalii Aib, who secured first position earned gold medal, whereas Nazariy Petruk and Mykola Dichuk finished second and third to claim silver and bronze medals respectively, said a press release issued here by Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

In the ladies event of same category, Pakistan's Khushim Sahiba was matchless once again. After winning two consecutive gold medals in giant slalom races, she proved her class in the slalom category to end at the top. Her compatriot Umama Wali finished second to clinch silver. Elvira Zakrayeva remained third to win bronze medal.

Besides FIS races, National Ski Championship was also played at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

In the slalom event, winter Olympian Mohammad Karim of PAF claimed gold medal, whereas Mir Nawaz of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts won silver medal. Third on the finish line was Liaquat Ali of PAF.

In the giant slalom category, Mohammad Karim again outclassed his opponents and earned the gold medal. Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts won silver and bronze medal as Mir Nawaz and Zahid Abbas finished the race on second and third position, respectively.

Under the patronage of PAF, the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan is eagerly striving for the promotion of winter sports and soft image projection of the country. Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Same Alpine Gold Silver Bronze Event All Industry Top Race

Recent Stories

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for p ..

2 minutes ago

Barca in turmoil trying to make up for Messi's los ..

2 minutes ago

Special Assistant directs simplification of licens ..

2 minutes ago

Director General Multan Development Authority for ..

2 minutes ago

Karen Pierce to Become First Woman to Serve as UK ..

2 minutes ago

Awareness walk on menace of begging held Governmen ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.