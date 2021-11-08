Ukrainians win major eSports title in front of 16,000 crowd

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:01 PM

About 16,000 chanting fans packed an energised Stockholm arena as the Ukrainian team Navi defeated G2 Esports to win one of the biggest titles in pro gaming

Stockholm, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :About 16,000 chanting fans packed an energised Stockholm arena as the Ukrainian team Navi defeated G2 Esports to win one of the biggest titles in pro gaming.

After the pandemic caused a two-year pause to in-person events, Counter-Strike -- one of the world's most popular competitive video games -- was back in front of a live audience in the Swedish capital.

Led by their star player "S1mple", hot favourites Navi -- full name Natus Vincere -- beat their rivals 2-0 on Sunday to carry home the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 crown.

The team also pocketed $1 million.

In Counter-Strike, a so-called multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS), games involve two teams of five. The essence of the game is simple: one team has to plant a bomb while the other has to defuse it before the end of a two-minute round.

Team strategy and communication play just as important a role as individual talent, speed of execution or aiming accuracy.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Brazil, but relocated to Sweden, which has removed almost all restrictions related to Covid-19.

