UK's Ben Maher Wins Gold Medal In Showjumping Event At Tokyo Olympics

Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

UK's Ben Maher Wins Gold Medal in Showjumping Event at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Ben Maher of the United Kingdom won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the showjumping event on Wednesday.

Maher, who rode a horse named Explosion W, emerged victorious in a six rider jump off.

Peder Fredricson of Sweden won the silver medal, finishing in the same position as he did at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Maikel van der Vleuten took bronze for the Netherlands.

