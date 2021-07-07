UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Cheers Up England Ahead Of Euro 2020 Semi-Final Against Denmark

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday encouraged England's football players ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark in Wembley stadium.

"Today is the day. Come on England!", Johnson wrote on Twitter, where he posted a picture of himself in front of his official residence in No.

10 Downing Street holding a jersey of the England team with his name and number 10 in the back.

Earlier, the prime minister had wished the team "the best of luck in getting to the final," claiming that they "have done the nation proud" in a press statement released by his office.

England will fight for a place in the Euro 2020 final when it faces Denmark on Wednesday evening. The winner will face Italy on Sunday at Wembley after the "Azzura" beat Spain in a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday evening.

More Stories From Sports

