Agrigento, Italy, Oct 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Italian Diego Ulissi of the UAE team won a tight dash for the line on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday as compatriot Filippo Ganna kept the overall leader's pink jersey.

The victory was Ulissi's seventh on the Giro while race favourite Ineos captain Geraint Thomas and the main contenders for the three-week race all finished together on the Sicilian hilltop.