Ulster Clash With Connacht Postponed Due To Covid-19

Ulster's game against Irish rivals Connacht on Sunday has become the latest United Rugby Championship fixture this weekend to be postponed because of the coronavirus

Other Boxing Day 'derby' games that have fallen victim to Covid-19 include another all-Irish encounter between Munster and Leinster, with the meeting between Welsh regional sides Ospreys and Dragons also postponed.

Friday's announcement means Cardiff's match at home to Scarlets is the only remaining URC fixture on Sunday scheduled to go ahead as planned.

"The game was due to take place on Sunday, 26th December in Belfast, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster Rugby squad have been reported by the province," said a URC statement.

"The URC medical advisory group has liaised with Ulster Rugby and the local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game."Sunday's programme in English rugby union's top-flight Premiership, which sees five matches scheduled, is still set to go ahead as planned.

The latest round of fixtures is meant to be completed on Monday when champions Harlequins face Northampton.

