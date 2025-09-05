Ultra-Marathoner Jamal Said conquers historic 700km trek from Skardu to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) In an extraordinary display of human endurance, Ultra-Marathoner Jamal Said has successfully completed a grueling 700-kilometre journey on foot from the mountainous terrain of Skardu to the Federal capital, Islamabad.

Said and his 15-member support team were greeted upon their arrival at the Rudun Enclave head office in Bahria Town by Director of Sales and Marketing Muhammad Rashid and staff. Rashid warmly congratulated Said on his historic achievement, which commenced on August 25.

"Jamal Said has created history by completing this monumental marathon," stated Rashid.

He emphasized Rudun Enclave's commitment to nurturing talent, adding, "We will work to develop the skills of our youth and support our athletes, players, and all talented individuals from our platform.

Muhammad Ishtiaq, sports Ambassador of Rudun Enclave, praised the feat, saying, "Jamal has written his name in the history of Pakistan by covering this immense distance on foot."

For Jamal Said, the run was about more than personal accomplishment. “I want to inspire people by watching me run and to encourage them to lead healthier lives,” he shared. He expressed deep gratitude to Rudun Enclave for their sponsorship and encouraged them to organize more such events.

Demonstrating immense dedication, Said revealed he covered approximately 70 kilometers daily to achieve his goal.

He viewed this achievement as a testament to his capabilities as an endurance athlete, consistent with his storied history in ultra-marathon events.

APP/vad-msr