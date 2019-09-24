Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ultramarathon

Yiannis Kouros, one of the biggest names in ultramarathon and endurance running, will be present here in Dubai to cheer on participants as they take part in the world’s longest desert race, the 300km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, for a share of the US$100,000 prize-purse from December 9-13

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) Yiannis Kouros, one of the biggest names in ultramarathon and endurance running, will be present here in Dubai to cheer on participants as they take part in the world’s longest desert race, the 300km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, for a share of the US$100,000 prize-purse from December 9-13.

Kouros, 63, is often described as the modern-day Pheidippides, the Greek hero whose run from Marathon to Athens is the inspiration behind the Olympic sport of marathon. He has broken more than 160 world records in long-distance running, including the fastest 100miles on roads, and the record for 1,000km on both track and road, and 1,000 miles on road.

He also set a new mark for the 875km Sydney to Melbourne Utramarathon in 1985, crossing the finish line in 5 days, 5 hours, 7 minutes and 6 seconds. “I’m really excited to be coming to Dubai this December to see desert ultra-running history being made, when ultra-runners from around the world race across 300km of tough desert terrain,” said Kouros, who is also remembered for breaking six wold records in the New York City Six-Day Race in 1984.

He added: “Dubai has created the ultimate endurance running event and I’d like to say well done to Dubai Sports Council for organising such an epic event that any long distance runner would love to take on.

“Dubai is the place to be this December to witness the world’s best take on the world’s longest desert ultramarathon - AMUM19.” Welcoming Kouros to Dubai and the 2019 Al Marmoom Ultramarathon, HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “Yiannis Kouros is one of the legends of ultra-running and his presence here for the 2019 Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will be a huge inspiration for all the participants.

He is a true legend of the sport and a modern-day Pheidippides indeed, and we are looking forward to welcoming him to Dubai. “The world’s best endurance and ultra-runners, including the two defending champions Rachid El Mourabity and Magdalena Boulet, have already confirmed their spots for the second edition of the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon. “The first edition of the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon was a huge success with elite ultra-runners from 48 countries taking part in the 270km race. Media from around the globe covered the event, while CNN International flew down a team to Dubai for the event. This year, the Al Marmoom Ultramarathon is going to be even bigger and better. The distance has been increased to 300km, and so the competition is going to be stiffer. “The Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the perfect place to host an event like this and the Ultramarathon provides participants with a unique opportunity to experience the beauty and tranquillity of our deserts.” Alongside the main event, the gruelling 300km Ultramarathon, the race also offers lesser distances of 110km and 50km to encourage endurance runners from the UAE and region to participate. The 300km race will be completed in 5 days and over four separate routes starting from the base camp situated in Al Qudra. The 110km race will be a non-stop 24 hour run, while the 50km race will be completed in one day. All three races are self-sufficient with water and tents supplied, as well as medical and safety support given. Top rankings and special recognition winners in all three races will get a share of the prize money, while all finishers will receive medals and t shirts. The organisers are encouraging runners who wish to sign up and prepare for the event to join the weekly ‘build up runs’ training program, which stated on Friday, August 30. To know more about the weekly build up runs