UrduPoint.com

Umair Arif Of KP Wins All Pakistan Squash Open Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published July 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Umair Arif of KP wins All Pakistan Squash Open Championship title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's budding junior squash player Umair Arif clinched the All Pakistan National Junior U15 title recorded victory against Azan Khan in the final played at Jehangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

More than hundred players from all over the country participated in the Championship with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Umeer Arif registering excellent performance and first reaching the grand final and later on defeated Pakistan's top seed Azan Khan by 3-2.

In the final, Umair showed the best game after losing the first and second sets and despite conceding two sets, Umair staged a strong comeback by winning three consecutive sets to march into victory 3-2.

The score was 9-11, 8-11, 13-11, 12-10 and 11-9.

Umair Arif is determined to do well for Pakistan in the future at the national and international level. On this occasion, he also appreciated the efforts of his coach Tahir Iqbal Khan and DG sports Khalid Khan and expressed hope that many national and international players will be produced from the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash academy in the future.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports March All From Best Top Coach

Recent Stories

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

1 hour ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Fo ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.