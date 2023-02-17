Umair Khalil wants to be international cricketer like Babar Azam

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A star in making well illustrated Umair Khalil, a promising budding young cricketer eyed international cricket and is hopeful of making a unique place in the world of cricket for which he is working hard as the one Babar Azam has.

Peshawar's talented young cricketer Umair Khalil is determined to become a big star like Babar Azam and he too is playing with a similar style even in his teenage during the net training under his kind coaches Irfan Ullah Babu, Ashfaq Ahmad and Pervez Khan in the Cricket academy named after former Test cricketer – Maazullah Khan.

The Academy has been playing a key role right from the last two decades and produced world-class players with one Muhammad Haris, a star batsman famous for his skilful batting.

Under training at Muazullah Khan Cricket Academy, Cantt, this player is young in age but has strong intentions, adding he is paying full attention to his training and fitness.

Irfan Uddin Babu, Ashfaq Ahmed and Pervez are working very hard with Umair Khalil and have learned a lot about cricket from them. During the conversation with the media, Umair Khalil said in a very confident manner that his eyes are on international cricket and that one day he will be a star for Pakistan in the cricketing world.

"I am working hard and learning some keystrokes with every passing day from my coaches," Umair Khalil said. Working hard and commitment to his goal is somehow key to my commitment to the game of cricket, the all-rounder Umair Khalil said.

He is very skilled in batting, bowling and fielding, a PCB-qualified coach Ashfaq Ahmad said when asked to comment about Umair Khalil. He says he has full faith in his hard work.

It is time to look at a few youngsters in the Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy who could be looking to make their mark on the national scene once more. A right-handed batsman who also offers a slow right-arm option with the ball, Umair Khalil was famous among his academymates as a hard-hitting player.

"It's no surprise to see how he came in and played so beautifully. He's got a very good technique on our fast bouncy wickets. He's fresh and skilled with his straight bat," Pervez Khan said. "I am working with every upcoming cricketer but saw Umair full of commitment toward his game," he added.

"He is the one individual that came into every net session and played all of our quicks. For me, that was like facing speedsters with great confidence as if you could face those bowlers, and you're playing well, you knew you had a great chance of making runs in the actual game," Ashfaq Ahmad said. "Really it comes down to just that sense of belief and that purpose.

It's one of the few versions of our sport where it's not just a test of skill sets under pressure but it's also a test of innovation," Irfan Uddin Babu said.