Umaira, Riaz win marathon race in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Ms. Umaira Sheraz and Muhammad Riaz have won the first position in marathon race in women and men categories, respectively which was held at Defense Housing Authority township.

The DHA organised the race for women and men, which was participated by a total of 460 people, including 165 women and 216 men.

The winners were awarded shields and prizes.

A ceremony in this regard was also held at DHA Bahawalpur that was attended by Vice Chancellor Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Prof-Dr. Shazia Anjum, Project Director DHA Brig. Naveed Iqbal, Brig (retd) Alamdar Hussain Shah, Deputy Director Colleges Tasleem Aalam, DEO (education), Chaudhry Akram and other officials.