Umaira, Riaz Win Marathon Race In Bahawalpur
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Ms. Umaira Sheraz and Muhammad Riaz have won the first position in marathon race in women and men categories, respectively which was held at Defense Housing Authority township.
The DHA organised the race for women and men, which was participated by a total of 460 people, including 165 women and 216 men.
The winners were awarded shields and prizes.
A ceremony in this regard was also held at DHA Bahawalpur that was attended by Vice Chancellor Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Prof-Dr. Shazia Anjum, Project Director DHA Brig. Naveed Iqbal, Brig (retd) Alamdar Hussain Shah, Deputy Director Colleges Tasleem Aalam, DEO (education), Chaudhry Akram and other officials.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan AFL women's team trials held47 seconds ago
-
GHS Mohri Badban claims fourth consecutive District Volleyball Championship2 hours ago
-
Khailta Punjab initiative lauded2 hours ago
-
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth21 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results22 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results22 hours ago
-
Hasan Nawaz, Nusratullah heroics win the day for Islamabad in QeA trophy22 hours ago
-
Hasan, Nusratullah star in Islamabad’s victory1 day ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 day ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 day ago
-
Pak cueists win matches in World Snooker C’ship1 day ago
-
First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday1 day ago