Open Menu

Umaira, Riaz Win Marathon Race In Bahawalpur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 03, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Umaira, Riaz win marathon race in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Ms. Umaira Sheraz and Muhammad Riaz have won the first position in marathon race in women and men categories, respectively which was held at Defense Housing Authority township.

The DHA organised the race for women and men, which was participated by a total of 460 people, including 165 women and 216 men.

The winners were awarded shields and prizes.

A ceremony in this regard was also held at DHA Bahawalpur that was attended by Vice Chancellor Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Prof-Dr. Shazia Anjum, Project Director DHA Brig. Naveed Iqbal, Brig (retd) Alamdar Hussain Shah, Deputy Director Colleges Tasleem Aalam, DEO (education), Chaudhry Akram and other officials.

Related Topics

Education Marathon Bahawalpur Women Race Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

12 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

21 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

21 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

21 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

22 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

22 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

22 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

22 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

22 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

22 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports