Umar Akmal allowed to resume club cricket

Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Aug, 2021) Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume club cricket activities as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month. In the processes completed to date, Umar has shown remorse, attended an anti-corruption lecture and participated in a Q&A session conducted by the Security and Anti-Corruption Department.

His rehabilitation programme is expected to conclude next month, following which he will become eligible to participate in the Pakistan domestic cricket season 2021-22.