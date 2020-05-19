UrduPoint.com
Umar Akmal Appeals Against His Three Years Ban

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:52 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Crickrt Board said on Tursdsy that banned test cricketer, Umar Akmal has appealed against his three years ban imposed by PCB's independent disciplinary panel.

Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the panel's chairman, has imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Umar's suspension on February 20, 2020 Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Umar will now become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

Umar was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches before thisyear's Pakistan Super League.

