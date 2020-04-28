Umar Akmal banned for 3 years from cricket

Pakistani Cricketer Umar Akmal has been handed a three-year ban from all cricket by the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistani Cricketer Umar Akmal has been handed a three-year ban from all cricket by the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would release the reasons as it receives them from Justice Chauhan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

In a detailed hearing held at the National Cricket Academy, Umar decided to represent himself and was heard at length, while the PCB was represented by Taffazul Rizvi.

Umar was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on March 17. On April 9, the PCB referred the matter to Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee after determining that the batsman had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

PCB Director Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col (R) Asif Mahmood, said PCB did not take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges, but this was once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code.

"The anti-corruption unit regularly holds education seminars and refresher courses at all levels to remind all professional cricketers of their obligations and responsibilities. And even then if some cricketers decide to take the Code in their hands, then this is how things will pan out.

"I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached. This is in their as well as their teams' and country's best interest," he said.