Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th April, 2020) Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in a short order on Monday, handed Umar Akmal a three-year ban from all cricket. The PCB will release reasons as soon as it receives them from Justice Chauhan.

In a detailed hearing held at the National Cricket Academy, Umar Akmal decided to represent himself and was heard at length, while the PCB was represented by Mr Taffazul Rizvi.

Umar Akmal was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on 17 March. On 9 April, the PCB referred the matter to Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee after determining that the batsman had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

PCB Director – Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col Asif Mahmood, said: “The PCB doesn’t take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges, but this is once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code.

“The anti-corruption unit regularly holds education seminars and refresher courses at all levels to remind all professional cricketers of their obligations and responsibilities. And even then if some cricketers decide to take the Code in their hands, then this is how things will pan out.

“I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached. This is in their as well as their teams’ and country’s best interest.”