Umar Akmal charged by PCB

The experts say that Umar Akmal could be banned for life if the charges leveled against him are proven true.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2020) Pakistan cricket Board on Friday charged middle-order batsman Umar Akmal under Anti-Corruption code, a statement issued by the board said here on Friday

On Feb 20, PCB uspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of Pakistan Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code, leaving him complete out from any cricket-related activity. The Anti-Corruption Unit of the board has started investigation against him.

Quetta Gladiators was also allowed to apply for replacement of Akmal. According to some reports, Akmal was allegedly found asking his trainer about the fat, exposing himself entirely during the test. “Where is the fat?,” he asked his trainer. Kamran Akmal defended his action who said that his entire action was nothing but a complete “misunderstanding. He had stated that Umar had done it in “mischief”.

However, there are no clear reports yet about the allegations leveled against him.