Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

Umar Akmal, a Pakistani batter, has described former Pakistan head coaches Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis as "unprofessional," stating that he was overlooked by management due to their animosity toward him.

The right-handed batter alleged in an interview with local media that the two instructors were unethical and that Arthur had "personal issues" with him.

Umar Akmal said during the interview, "Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me, but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me, and they have been silent till today.

However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me."

"I am one of Pakistan's few cricketers who has been overlooked at every stage," he remarked.

Umar Akmal went on to say that he had urged Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, to speak with coaches regarding his batting position during the 2016 World Cup.

According to Umar Akmal, despite Imran Khan’s inquiry Waqar Younis did not include Umar Akmal in his plans.