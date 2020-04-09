Umar Akmal may undergo three-year imprisonment after confessional statement

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Umar Akmal has confessed that bribe was offered him twice which he could not inform the board.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) National Cricketer Umar Akmal confessed that he was offered bribe for times but he could not inform Pakistan cricket Board (PCB), the sources said here on Thursday.

Umar Akmal made this confession that he was offered bribery in his reply to the board over charges of corruption against him.

His confessional statement and failure to inform PCB could lead the player to 18-month jail to three-year sentence and minim six months to life imprisonment under Article 2 and Article 6 of the relevant law.

The sources said that that Umar Akmal submitted his reply on March 31 through an email as previously he was issued notice of charges on March 17 and was given 14-day time to submit his reply to the board.

Umar Akmal was the part of Quetta Gladiators but he was dropped after the allegations of corruption while Anwar Ali was hired by the board at this place.