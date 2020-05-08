‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apology over what he did’

(@fidahassanain)

Independent Disciplinary Panel Chairman Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan submits detailed judgment on Umar Akmal case to Pakistan Cricket Board.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Independent Disciplinary Panel Chairman Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan submitted detailed judgment on Umar Akmal case to Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), the reports said here on Friday.

Umar Akmal was found guilty of violating PCB Anti-Corruption Code for which he was awarded three-year ban which came into effect from the date of Akmal’s suspension on February 2020.

The Judge said that period of ineligibility would run concurrently, meaning that Umar Akmal would be eligible to join cricket on February 19, 2023.

On March 17, Umar Akmal was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. On 9 April, the PCB referred the matter to the Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Committee after the batsman opted not to request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

“He (Umar Akmal) is not ready to show remorse and seek apology and make admission nthat he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code,” said Justice Chauhan, adding that his attitude meant that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4 rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him.

“As far as Charge No.1 is concerned, I do not see any circumstances to mitigate the nature of offence, particularly, when the participant (Umar Akmal) has not cooperated with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the investigating team.

“In view of the admission of the participant (Umar Akmal) that he failed to disclose to PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, the details of the approaches and invitations extended to him without unnecessary delay. The charge as framed is proved and the participant (Umar Akmal) has rendered himself liable to be punished for breach of Article 2.4.4.

“Charge No.2, breach of Article 2.4.4 of the Code by failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department of the PCB, full details of the approaches and invitations received by you (Umar Akmal) to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code in respect of matches in PSL 2020.

“It is also admitted by him (Umar Akmal) that he failed to report the approaches and invitation to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, as required by the PCB Code, Article 2.4.4. In view of the above charge as framed, stood proven and participant has rendered himself to be punished under Article 6.2 of the PCB Code,” the judge said.