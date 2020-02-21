Umar Akmal suspended under PCB Anti-Corruption Code

The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1* of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which means he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit

As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are allowed to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020. The defending champions will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United in the opening match, which will commence later today at 9pm (PST).