UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umar Akmal’s Appeal To Be Heard On 13 July

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:53 PM

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on 13 July at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th July, 2020) Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on 13 July at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and the PCB.

The hearing was previously scheduled for 11 June but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19-enforced lockdowns in the city.

On 27 April, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had banned Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar has announced his decision.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Supreme Court PCB Umar Akmal April June July

Recent Stories

National Ambulance launches ‘A Safe Return’ ca ..

9 minutes ago

Spanish Court Agrees to Extradite Former Oil Compa ..

9 minutes ago

Tiger Force recovers 16,000 tonnes of hoarded suga ..

9 minutes ago

Zulf negates Ahsan Iqbal's claim about PTDC closur ..

9 minutes ago

NDMA finishes tenth tranche's transportation

9 minutes ago

China to Retaliate to Canada's Actions Over Hong K ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.