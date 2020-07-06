Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on 13 July at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th July, 2020) Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on 13 July at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and the PCB.

The hearing was previously scheduled for 11 June but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19-enforced lockdowns in the city.

On 27 April, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had banned Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar has announced his decision.