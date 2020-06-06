Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on June 11

(@fidahassanain)

The former SC Judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar would take up the appeal moved by Umar Akmal seeking suspension of his sentence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) The appeal moved by National Cricket Team batsman Umar Akmal against his conviction in conviction over charges of misconduct would be heard on June 11.

“Former Supreme Court judge Mr. Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will take up Umar Akmal’s appeal on June 11,” Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The notices for hearing of the appeal had already been issued to Umar Akmal and Pakistan Cricket Board.

Umar Akmal was suspended for three years after he was found guilty of breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code on two separate incidents. “The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar has announced his decision.”

PCB had banned Akmal from all forms of cricket last month after its disciplinary panel chaired by Justice (retd) Fazal Miran Chauhan found him guilty of not reporting corrupt approaches ahead of the Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

Akmal was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on 17 March.

He was suspended hours before Quetta Gladiators, his team, was to play Islamabad in the opening match of PSL 2020.