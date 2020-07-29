UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umar Akmal's Three Years Suspension Reduced To 18 Months

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:16 PM

Umar Akmal's three years suspension reduced to 18 months

Pakistan cricket Boards independent adjudicator, Justice retd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has reduced Umar Akmal's three-year suspension to eighteen months, deciding the appeal of the test cricketer here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan cricket Boards independent adjudicator, Justice retd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has reduced Umar Akmal's three-year suspension to eighteen months, deciding the appeal of the test cricketer here on Wednesday.

The three years ban was imposed on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Disciplinary Panel for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements.

According to that verdict the PCB had imposed a three-year-ban on Akmal after he had violated the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB's code of conduct on two occasions.

Umar Akmal in an interview had said that he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He also said that he was offered money to skip matches against India. The batsman also said that he was approached during ICC World Cup, including the 2015 edition played in Australia and New Zealand.

According to ICC anti-corruption code 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, players are bound to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event and failure of doing so carry a minimum punishment of five years.

The hearing of the case was held at the National Cricket Academy and Justice retd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar announced the decision which was earlier reserved.

"I am happy with the outcome of the appeal and I will appeal after consulting my lawyers," said Umar Akmal after his appearance in front of the independent adjudicator.

the 30-year-old player said he was thankful that his suspension was reduced and he wants to get the remainingsuspension further reduced by filing a appeal.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Australia Lawyers PCB Umar Akmal Money 2015 Event All New Zealand

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.