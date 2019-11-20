Umar and Salman score big to give Central Punjab edge

Umar Akmal scored his first hundred of the season and Salman Butt produced a fighting knock to put Central Punjab in control against Sindh on day-three of their four-day eight round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class game at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) Umar Akmal scored his first hundred of the season and Salman Butt produced a fighting knock to put Central Punjab in control against Sindh on day-three of their four-day eight round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class game at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Umar (117 from 122 balls) and Salman (81 from 154 balls) produced an unbeaten third wicket stand of 185 runs to give their team an overall lead of 114 runs, when stumps were drawn Central Punjab were 207 for two in their second innings.

The younger Akmal came in to join Salman with his team reeling at 22 for two and still trailing 71 runs behind Sindh on the first innings and he proceeded to counter attack with a series of spanking shots to rattle the bowlers.

Umar who had scored four half centuries this season didn’t spare any bowler as he raced to his 16th career century from just 85 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

In one particular over from Sohail Khan he hit three successive fours and was also severe on Mohammad Umar who went for three fours and spinner, Amir Ali who was hit for two fours and a six.

Left handed Salman who fought with a bruised thumb in his left hand battled on as he also reached the 34th fifty of his first-class career.

The visitors found themselves in a strong position on a result-oriented pitch thanks to a five-wicket haul by the experienced Aizaz Cheema who finished with five for 81 runs to wrap up the Sindh first innings for 339 runs soon after lunch.

Sindh resuming on 255 for four fell apart once Aizaz broke a 93 runs stand between Sarfaraz and Fawad Alam.

The experienced right-armer who had taken just one wicket on day two bowled superbly to get the wickets of captain, Sarfaraz (58), who was bowled through the gate, Anwar Ali (5) also had his stumps rattled.

Aizaz after lunch also dismissed Sohail Khan (26) caught at deep long on and Tabish Khan for no run.

Fawad after battling for 65 from 129 balls with seven fours was bowled by Waqas Maqsood while Bilal Asif grabbed the wicket of Mohammad Umar for six. The off-spinner ended with four for 73 adding one more to wicket to his second day haul.

Meanwhile, Sindh scored three batting points for posting 339 inside 110 overs; Central Punjab took the full three bowling points on offer by dismissing the hosts inside 110 overs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 246 all out, 94.3 overs (Kamran Akmal 59, Usman Salahuddin 57, Ahmed Shehzad 48; Tabish Khan 5-85, Anwer Ali 2-27, Sohail Khan 2-51) and 207 for 2, 49.1 overs (Umar Akmal 117 not out, Salman Butt 81 not out, Mohammad Umar 2-42)

Sindh 339 all out, 100.4 overs (Khurram Manzoor 85, Jahid Ali 72, Fawad Alam 65, Sarfaraz Ahmed 58; Aizaz Cheema 5-81, Bilal Asif 4-73 )