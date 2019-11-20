UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umar And Salman Score Big To Give Central Punjab Edge

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:21 PM

Umar and Salman score big to give Central Punjab edge

Umar Akmal scored his first hundred of the season and Salman Butt produced a fighting knock to put Central Punjab in control against Sindh on day-three of their four-day eight round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class game at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) Umar Akmal scored his first hundred of the season and Salman Butt produced a fighting knock to put Central Punjab in control against Sindh on day-three of their four-day eight round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class game at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Umar (117 from 122 balls) and Salman (81 from 154 balls) produced an unbeaten third wicket stand of 185 runs to give their team an overall lead of 114 runs, when stumps were drawn Central Punjab were 207 for two in their second innings.

The younger Akmal came in to join Salman with his team reeling at 22 for two and still trailing 71 runs behind Sindh on the first innings and he proceeded to counter attack with a series of spanking shots to rattle the bowlers.

Umar who had scored four half centuries this season didn’t spare any bowler as he raced to his 16th career century from just 85 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

In one particular over from Sohail Khan he hit three successive fours and was also severe on Mohammad Umar who went for three fours and spinner, Amir Ali who was hit for two fours and a six.

Left handed Salman who fought with a bruised thumb in his left hand battled on as he also reached the 34th fifty of his first-class career.

The visitors found themselves in a strong position on a result-oriented pitch thanks to a five-wicket haul by the experienced Aizaz Cheema who finished with five for 81 runs to wrap up the Sindh first innings for 339 runs soon after lunch.

Sindh resuming on 255 for four fell apart once Aizaz broke a 93 runs stand between Sarfaraz and Fawad Alam.

The experienced right-armer who had taken just one wicket on day two bowled superbly to get the wickets of captain, Sarfaraz (58), who was bowled through the gate, Anwar Ali (5) also had his stumps rattled.

Aizaz after lunch also dismissed Sohail Khan (26) caught at deep long on and Tabish Khan for no run.

Fawad after battling for 65 from 129 balls with seven fours was bowled by Waqas Maqsood while Bilal Asif grabbed the wicket of Mohammad Umar for six. The off-spinner ended with four for 73 adding one more to wicket to his second day haul.

Meanwhile, Sindh scored three batting points for posting 339 inside 110 overs; Central Punjab took the full three bowling points on offer by dismissing the hosts inside 110 overs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 246 all out, 94.3 overs (Kamran Akmal 59, Usman Salahuddin 57, Ahmed Shehzad 48; Tabish Khan 5-85, Anwer Ali 2-27, Sohail Khan 2-51) and 207 for 2, 49.1 overs (Umar Akmal 117 not out, Salman Butt 81 not out, Mohammad Umar 2-42)

Sindh 339 all out, 100.4 overs (Khurram Manzoor 85, Jahid Ali 72, Fawad Alam 65, Sarfaraz Ahmed 58; Aizaz Cheema 5-81, Bilal Asif 4-73 )

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Century Punjab Lead Ahmed Shehzad Anwar Ali Fawad Alam Umar Akmal Kamran Akmal Aizaz Cheema Khurram Manzoor Sohail Khan Bilal Asif Amir Ali All From

Recent Stories

Emirates announces US$ 16 billion order for 50 A35 ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

15 minutes ago

4,605 arrested for kite-flying in Lahore

5 minutes ago

China stands ready to provide platform for intra-A ..

5 minutes ago

Target killer of MQM-London involved in alleged 96 ..

5 minutes ago

Concerns raised on declining population of sharks ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.