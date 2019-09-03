Expressing his availability in all three cricket formats, Pakistan's middle order batsman Umar Akmal believed the appointment of Misbahul Haq as head coach of Pakistan team, would be beneficial for players

Umar said he had played a lot of departmental cricket with Misbah. "When I started department cricket my role models were Misbah and Mohammad Hafeez. They were leading the side in that time," he said.

"We had won various trophies under them (Misbah and Hafeez) for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). My best wishes are with Misbah to become the new head coach. I am hopeful that he would play a good role in the Pakistan team," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

Umar said he was available for all three formats of cricket as his first priority was Pakistan and then other leagues. "If you are playing for Pakistan and performing well, then all the leagues come to you.

Being part of the Pakistan team sends a good message for all the leagues that this is the player to look out for," he said.

Umar said he was a changed man and that fans would see a new Umar Akmal when they witness him on and off the field in the future.

"I have changed myself a lot. My family has a big role to play in this. I have not appeared in headlines or social media for the past three to four years. I am trying to focus on my training and cricket now. I am trying very hard to curtail my off field activities and plan to give more time to cricket and training," he said.

The 29-year-old said he had not received enough chances and hoped the new system would rectify the situation.

"I have not received enough chances. Now the new system is in place, my best wishes are with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). I am hopeful they would give me a chance and I would deliver for Pakistan," he said.