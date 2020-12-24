Umar Farooq clinches Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling title

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Cyclist Umar Farooq belonging from Mardan clinched the trophy after recording best time in the 14-km road race held in connection with celebration of the Quaid-e-Azam Day here at Northern Bypass on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the race wherein more than 60 cyclists took part. President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nisar Ahmad, International cyclist and winner of Islamabad-Murree Cycling Race in record time, District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, Secretary and International cyclist Sarmad Khan Mohmand, players, officials and cycling spectators were also present.

Umar Farooq reached the finish line of the 14-kilometer with clock time 23 minute, 36.11sec, Sajid Khan of Peshawar claimed second position with his clock time 23 minute, 49.10sec and Sadiq Ullah of Peshawar with his clock time 23 minute and 59.33sec.

The three cyclists Umar Farooq, Sajid Khan and Sadiq Ullah finished with a very close margin after crossing a distance of 14-kilometer road race on the Northern Bypass. The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Traffic Wardens, Rescue 1122 medical team were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Nisar Ahmad thanked the City District government and District Administration along with Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sponsoring the event aimed at to pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah, the founder of the nation.

In his brief chat, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar appreciated KP Cycling Association for holding Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling race by involving the youth from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also assured the organizing committee for extending all out support. He also appreciated District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan for holding major sporting activities in all Games. He said Games are vital for youth to up boost their hidden talent. He said District government is very keen to have more and more sporting activities for this there is no storage of funds. He also urged the players to follow SOPs issued by the government to avoid any corona virus infection.

At the end of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycling event, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Asghar Ali gave away trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.