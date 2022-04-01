Umar Gul joins Afghanistan Cricket Board as bowing coach

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 37- year old says he would join the Afghanistan cricket team's camp in Abu Dhabi on April 4.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul was named the new bowling coach and consultant of the Afghanistan men's team.

The right-handed pacer who took over 400 wickets said that an agreement was initially reached with the Afghanistan Cricket board (ACB) for three weeks.

It was possible that the extension would be made after the completion.

Umar Gul said, "After coaching at PSL, KPL, LPL and domestic level, it is a pleasure to be associated with an international team. I will try my best to help the Afghan bowlers with my experience,".

It may be mentioned here that former England batsman Graham Thorpe was named head coach of Afghanistan few days back.