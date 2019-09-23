UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umar, Imran Lead Southern Punjab’s Fight Back

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:48 PM

Umar, Imran lead Southern Punjab’s fight back

Umar Siddiq and Imran Rafiq put on an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 110 runs to lead a fightback for Southern Punjab against Balochistan in their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match on Sunday

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd September, 2019) Umar Siddiq and Imran Rafiq put on an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 110 runs to lead a fightback for Southern Punjab against Balochistan in their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match on Sunday.

Replying to the home team’s huge first innings score of 500-9 declared in 130.5 overs, Southern Punjab ended the second day at the Bugti Stadium on 161-3 in 41 overs. They still trail by 339 runs.

The left-handed batting pair of Umar and Imran pulled their team out of trouble after they were reduced to 51-3 in the 15th over.

Umar, who was unbeaten on 67 and had smashed nine fours and a six, and Imran, 56 not out with the help of 11 fours, batted when the stumps were drawn on the second day’s play.

Southern Punjab suffered early blows when they lost captain Shan Masood (6) and last match’s double century-maker Sami Aslam (20) with just 37 runs on the board. Things worsen for the visitors when Sohaib Maqsood (10) was run out before Umar and Imran steadied ship.

Umar Gul and Yasir Shah were the two wicket takers for Balochistan as they picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, Balochistan added a further 153 runs for the loss of five wickets to their overnight score of 347-4 before captain Imran Farhat decided to declare their innings.

Azeem Ghumman, who began the day’s proceedings on an unbeaten 143, was the sixth batsman out for a well-played 163. The right-handed opener’s 10th century in first-class cricket included 16 boundaries. He stayed at the wicket for 520 minutes and faced 336 balls.

Ammad Butt scored a boundary-laden 54 batting at No. 7. He hit nine fours and two sixes. Bismillah Khan (32) and Yasir Shah (31) also added useful runs.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Irfan was Southern Punjab’s leading wicket-taker, claiming five wickets for 131 runs. This was his 15th five-wicket haul at this level.

Balochistan earned five batting points for scoring 400 or more runs in 110 overs. Southern Punjab got 1 bowling point.

The match continues on Monday from 10am.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 500-9, 130.5 overs (Azeem Ghumman 163, Imran Farhat 117, Imran Butt 66, Ammad Butt 54; Mohammad Irfan 5-131, Bilawal Bhatti 2-104)

Southern Punjab 161-3, 41 overs (Umar Siddiq 67 not out, Imran Rafiq 56 not out)

Related Topics

Cricket Century Balochistan Punjab Lead Mohammad Irfan Shan Masood Sohaib Maqsood Yasir Shah Bilawal Bhatti Imran Farhat Sami Aslam Umar Siddiq Imran Butt Bismillah Khan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Doctors Without Borders Accuses WHO of Slow Respon ..

2 minutes ago

WADA, RUSADA to Study Irregularities in Moscow Ant ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar asks wor ..

2 minutes ago

Minor boy killed by fake faith healer in Sargodha ..

3 minutes ago

Pesco carries out night time operation in Mardan C ..

3 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.