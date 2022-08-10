Umar to lead Stallions, Rumman named VC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Bagh Stallions on Wednesday announced Umar Amin as captain while Rumman Raees would be his deputy in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL) Season 2.

In a presser here at a local hotel, Bagh Stallions CEO Tauqir Sultan Awan along with cricketers Umar Amin, Rumman Raees and head coach Abdul Rehman announced that Umar would lead the side in KPL 2 while Rumman will be the vice-captain.

"KPL has portrayed a soft and true image of Kashmiris to the world. KPL season 1 had a viewership of 43 million while the season 2 will be witnessed in more than 72 countries," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Amin said it was an honor for him to lead the team. "The squad is a blend of youth and experience and I'm hopeful and excited that we will do well in the extravaganza," he said.

He said players can learn a lot from the likes of Kamran Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood and Rumman Raees.

Rumman Raees thanked for giving him the opportunity to be the vice-captain of the team. "Now this is the time to execute and utilize our skills and bring the team to finishing position in the mega event," he said.

KPL 2 would runs from August 13 to 26 at Muzaffarabad cricket Stadium. Reigning champions Rawalakot Hawks would play newly-introduced Jammu Janbaz in the opening match on August 13.

As many as seven teams including Muzaffarabad Tigers, Hawks, Janbaz, Mirpur Royals, Stallions, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors would feature in the season 2 of the league.