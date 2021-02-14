Umer Khokhar wins 3rd Chairman WAPDA Golf Tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Umer Khokhar from Rawalpindi Golf Club won the 3rd Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament after leading the board on all three days here on Sunday at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony who gave away prizes to the winners. H.E. Sakib Foriq, Ambassador Bosnia Herzegovina, H.E. Nicolaus Keller, Ambassador Austria, H.E. Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, High Commissioner South Africa and a number of golfers also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said sports is considered to be one of the fundamental elements for development all over the world and thus all efforts should be made to promote sports in Pakistan. He appreciated WAPDA for tremendously contributing towards promotion of sports in the country as its corporate social responsibility besides developing water and hydropower sectors.

He urged other public sector organisations to follow WAPDA as role model for development of sports in Pakistan. He congratulated Chairman WAPDA and his team for successfully organizing the tournament.

The 3rd Chairman WAPDA Golf Tournament was played from February 12 to 14 under the aegis of Pakistan WAPDA Sports Board. The matches were contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational.

The results of winners in different categories are as follows: Veteran: Javed A. Khan (Gymkhana) - 1st gross and Ismail Qureshi (Gymkhana) - 1st net. Ladies: Suneyah Osama (PAF) – 1st gross and Zaib un Nisa (WAPDA) – 1st net. Seniors: Col Rustam Ali Chatta (Garrison) – 1st gross and Maj.Gen. Sajjad Rasool (Garrison) – 1st net. Invitational: Col Shokat Abbas – 1st gross and Lt Gen Muhammad Hilal Hussain -1st net. Amateurs: M. Nasir Irshad (Gymkhana) – 1st net.